Secure Asset Management LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,348,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 60,978 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.11. 125,813 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.37. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

