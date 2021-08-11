Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 903 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.82. The company had a trading volume of 74,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,789. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

