Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 543 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.75. 4,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,195. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.79.

