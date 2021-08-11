Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 370 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $143.09. 173,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $350.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

