Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the first quarter valued at $519,000.

RINF traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 3,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,781. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74.

