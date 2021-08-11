Sebastian D’amici Acquires 1,300 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.03 per share, with a total value of C$10,439.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$663,117.40.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90.

EQX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

