Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 25,043 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,043 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $1,860,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.05.

Shares of FIVE traded up $4.62 on Wednesday, reaching $222.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.10. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $220.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

