Schwab Charitable Fund Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,956 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,685. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

