Schwab Charitable Fund Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. 233,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

