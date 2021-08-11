Schwab Charitable Fund Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,010 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International makes up approximately 0.9% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund owned about 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,870. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

