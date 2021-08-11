Schwab Charitable Fund Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,069 shares of company stock worth $16,018,623. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

