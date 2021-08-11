Schwab Charitable Fund Has $283,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM remained flat at $$52.18 during trading on Wednesday. 991,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,859,648. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

