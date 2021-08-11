Schroder Investment Management Group Has $397,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

