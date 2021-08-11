Schroder Investment Management Group Has $326,000 Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Seagen were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,327 shares of company stock valued at $16,199,025. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $156.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.51. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

