Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,465,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 721.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,522,000 after buying an additional 2,163,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $222,313.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,041.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,924 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

