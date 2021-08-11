Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

NASDAQ SRRK traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 5,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,530. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

