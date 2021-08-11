Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. 156,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,714. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.81.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

