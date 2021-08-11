Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

In other news, insider Peter Allen 1,467,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

