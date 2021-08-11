Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.82

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 138559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sberbank of Russia in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 21.47%.

About Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.