Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STSA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 20,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,743. The stock has a market cap of $153.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.