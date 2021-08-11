Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 3,864 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

