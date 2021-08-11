Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 287 shares of company stock valued at $455,878 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,504.99 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,513.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

