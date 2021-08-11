Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $84,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $86.64.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

