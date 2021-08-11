Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $575.80 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 685.48, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $546.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

