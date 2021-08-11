Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys Shares of 2,382 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

