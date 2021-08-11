Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 145.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

