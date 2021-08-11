Sara Bay Financial Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 3.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $244,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $177.54. 144,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,758,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

