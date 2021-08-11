Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.15 ($35.47).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €32.98 ($38.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1 year high of €33.34 ($39.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.59.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

