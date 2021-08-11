salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.12. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $192.12 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 519,281 shares of company stock worth $126,432,032. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

