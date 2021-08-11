Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading 5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares traded up 5% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $43.14. 1,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 677,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

Specifically, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

