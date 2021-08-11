Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 138,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of SCLEU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,829. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

