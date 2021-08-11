Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 791 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in The Home Depot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.40. 239,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

