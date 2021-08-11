Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 120,859 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,859 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 3.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Golub Capital BDC worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 175,666 shares of company stock worth $2,749,989 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 16,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

