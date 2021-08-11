Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000.

DFAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,400. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83.

