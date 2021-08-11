Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.02. 117,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,106. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

