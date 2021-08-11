Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) by 304.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,620 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMGMU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Priveterra Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 115,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,603. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.