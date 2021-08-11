Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.94.

FIS stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.10. The company had a trading volume of 197,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,844. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

