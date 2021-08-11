Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBSTU. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,866,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,945,000.

NBSTU stock remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,025. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

