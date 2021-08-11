Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) by 244.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter worth $18,433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $12,643,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $11,976,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,528,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000.

OTCMKTS:COLIU remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

