Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 840 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,381. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

