Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.87. 498,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,759,133. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.82. The company has a market capitalization of $527.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

