Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 5,057 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises approximately 2.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 499,999 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,616. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.