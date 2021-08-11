Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 996 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 177.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $93,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

FFC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. 408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,749. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

