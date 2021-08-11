Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 4,567 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $626.13. The stock had a trading volume of 56,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $585.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $634.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

