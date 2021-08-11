Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) & Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Safestore has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safestore and Equity Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential $2.57 billion 11.95 $913.64 million $3.26 25.18

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential 29.53% 6.75% 3.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Safestore and Equity Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 2 2 0 2.50 Equity Residential 1 11 5 0 2.24

Equity Residential has a consensus target price of $75.85, indicating a potential downside of 7.62%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Safestore on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

