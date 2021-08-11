Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCB opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.