S4FE (S4F) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.60 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $19,846.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, S4FE has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.00883345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00112593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00151747 BTC.

About S4FE

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

