Ruth’s Hospitality Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,550 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,317% compared to the average daily volume of 321 call options.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.30 million, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

