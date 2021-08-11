Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading Down 3.9%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 411,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a market capitalization of $703.30 million, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 74,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 692,977 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

