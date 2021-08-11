Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading Down 3.9%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 411,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
The company has a market capitalization of $703.30 million, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 74,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 692,977 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.