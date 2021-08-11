Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of RSI opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,283.00. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.